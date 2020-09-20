Odu’a investment, subsidiary chart new growth strategy

By Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf

To improve performance and increase proûtability, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, the company, owned by the six south-west states has mapped out ambitious growth plans that would re-position the organisation to fulfill the aspirations of the founding fathers and serve the interest of all the stakeholders now and in the future.

According to the company’s Head of Corporate Affairs/Marketing, Victor Ayetoro, the Group is poised to operate with purpose and accountability with full engagement and inclusiveness of stakeholders.

Ayetoro said the decision to chart a new course was made at the organisation two-day brainstorming strategy session facilitated by KPMG Advisory services for the company’s Board of Directors, Chairmen of the board of subsidiaries and chief executive oûcers of its subsidiary companies and the management team of Odu’a Investment Company at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos over the weekend.

It also had in attendance selected special guests who are renowned entrepreneurs, subject matter experts, business leaders, technocrats, and the intellectuals among others.

“The retreat articulated the building blocks for achieving the ûve years ambitious plan based on the strategic pillars of growth and expansion; investment excellence; proûtability and eûciency; governance and reporting as well as people, culture and transformation.”

The image-maker further revealed that some of the resolutions arrived at during the retreat included the decision to focus investment in priority sectors of real estates, energy including oil and gas, hospital, agriculture, logistics and storage, healthcare, ICT/ digital and financial services, innovation mindset will underpin the activities of the entire Group.

The Chairman of Odu’a Investment, Dr. Segun Aina, charged participants on the need to take the company and its subsidiaries to a level that each and every one would be remembered for- delivering the Odu’a of our dream.

He noted the retreat has put in place required strategies needed to refocus, recalibrate and accelerate delivery of Odu’a Investment’s desired result, which according to him include “delivering shareholder’s value and social impact which will be based on asset optimisation and eûcient management of resources.”

While noting that the transformation change in Odu’a Investment is mandatory, he enjoined the management and the staff to imbibe the change, the desired culture and have a common purpose to drive the organisation to the greater height that will result into making Odu’a Investment Company Ltd the economic powerhouse of the Southwest nation and the Strategic partner of the ûrst choice.

Commenting, the company’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Adewale Raji said, “The retreat was a worthwhile effort for both the board and the management to agree on a common focus in moving the company forward and achieving a quantum leap with emphasis on growth, proûtability and sustainability.”

Prominent guest speakers at the retreat included Chief Segun Osunkeye, former Chairman of Nestle/ GSK/Lafarge, Mr. Dotun Sulaiman formerly Head Accenture and currently Chairman Cadbury Plc and Financial Reporting Council, Mr Kunle Elebute, Chairman KMPG Africa, Mr Daniel Monehin, a global leadership expert and Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauro, former Chairman of FIRS.