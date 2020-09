Official results of Edo governorship poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday began the release of results of the Edo governorship election

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Mr Johnson Alalibo, announced Prof. Akpofure Rem-Rukeh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Petroleum Resources, Effuru, Delta, as the Returning Officer to announce the results.

The results as declared by the collation officers:

Igueben Local Government



APC 5179,



PDP, 7870.



Registered voters 46838,



Accredited 13404,



Total valid votes 13179,



Rejected votes 212



Total vote cast 13 382

Esan North East Local Government



APC 6556,



PDP 13579



Registered voters 84241



Accredited 20825



Total valid 20369



Rejected 361



Total votes cast 20730

Esan Central Local Government



APC 6719,



PDP 10,694



Registered voters 55569



Accredited 17931



Total valid votes 17672



Rejected 242



Total votes cast 17914

Ikpoba-Okha Local Government



APC 18218



PDP 41030



Registered voters 310073



Accredited 61731



Total valid votes 60052



Rejected 1378



Total votes cast 61430

Uhumwode Local Government



APC-5972



PDP-10022



ZLP-5 and



YPP-2.



Registered voters 73416



Accredited 16741



Total valid votes 16283



Rejected 352



Total votes cast 16635

Egor Local Government



APC 10202,



PDP 27621



Registered voters 219841



Accredited 39709



Total valid votes 38396



Rejected 955



Total votes cast 39351

Owan East Local Government



APC 19295



PDP 14762



Registered voters 91769



Accredited 34819



Total valid votes 34246



Rejected 515



Total votes cast 34761

Owan West Local Government



APC 11193



PDP 11485



Registered voters 61193



Accredited 23294



Total valid votes 22849



Rejected 404



Total votes cast 23253

Oredo Local Government



AA 8



ADC- 160



ADP-256



APC-18365



PDP- 43498



Registered voters 309968



Accredited voters 64783



Total valid votes 62578



Rejected 1302 and



Total votes cast 63,880

Esan South East Local Government



APC 9237



PDP 10563



Registered voters 73907



Accredited 20274



Total valid votes 19896



Rejected 307



Total votes cast 20203

Ovia North East Local Government



APC 9907



PDP 16987



Registered voters 143009



Accredited 28607



Total valid votes 27437



Rejected votes 934



Total votes cast 28371

Etsako West Local Government



APC 26140



PDP 17959



Registered voters 158899



Accredited 48846



Total valid votes 44539



Rejected 2828



Total votes cast 47367

Esan West Local Government



APC 7189



PDP 17434



Registered voters 99983



Accredited 25530



Total valid votes 24880



Rejected 579



Total votes cast 25459

Akoko Edo Local Government



APC – 22,963



PDP – 20,101



Registered voters 121027



Accredited voters 46967

Etsako East Local Government



APC – 17,011



PDP -10,668



Registered voters 157,291



Accredited voters 28,464

Etsako Central Local Government



APC – 8359



PDP – 7,478



Registered voters – 50,004



Accredited voters – 16,092