Ogun compensates Sabo market inferno victims

The Ogun State government has given financial support and food palliatives to traders who lost their goods and property to the inferno, which occurred earlier in the year at the Sabo Market, Sagamu.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, while making the presentation at the Sabo Market, Sagamu, said the support given to the traders was as part of his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people of the state.

Abiodun, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mr. Olufemi Ogunbanwo, assured of his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment that would ensure individual prosperity and collective development of the state.