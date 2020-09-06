Ogun doctors suspend strike

By Adeola Ogunlade

The Association of Resident Doctors Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (ARD,OOUTH) has suspended its industrial action for two weeks to allow for negotiation and worthy MoU as requested by Ogun Speaker during his intervention to resolve the issue.

This was stated in a statement signed by the President of the association, Dr. Popoola Abiodun and General Secretary, Dr. Osundara Adewale to Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The association said “since the government was willing to take up the responsibility expected of a considerate, sincere and truthful administration without shirking, we have decided to reconsider our stand.”

It stated the association has suspended its over two -month strike, adding that full clinical service shall commence on Monday 7th September, 2020.

“We hope that the discussion and the promises made will be a presage of good things to come. As a figure of sterling grandeur, it is our hope that the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun will strut humaneness and justice without any political ruse”

“We as medical professionals are concerned about the health of our people in Ogun state and it is in this light we have decided to toe the line of empathy and therefore render our service to the people,” the doctors stated.