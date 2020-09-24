Ogun govt guards against rent increase

By Stephen Ademola

The Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on students’ matters,Comrade Adeyemi Azeez Amoo has said the government has a plan in place to prevent any undesirable house rent increase by landlords.

He disclosed during a post-Covid-19 sensitisation in Abeokuta recently that he would ensure that students paid only half of their rents by meeting with the community leaders.

“The students need to get in touch with their students union leaders because I’ve talked to them and we’ve held a virtual meeting on this issue.

“The students should rest assured that we will be available to address all these issues and it will be a win-win situation, not that landlords will give total waiver for everything. We will work on having a 50-50, probably the landlord taking off 50%,” Amoo said.

The essence of the training and sensitisation workshop on was to equip student leaders with the COVID-19 safety protocols while mobilising and re-orientating the student populace in tertiary institutions across the state.

The workshop was graced by motivational speaker and security mogul, Ubong King, who urged the students not to be complacent in their studies.

A risk management tool of the state government to curb the possible spread of the coronavirus at mass gatherings was also made available by the Senior Special Assistant on Health, Dr. Ololade Kehinde.