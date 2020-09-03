Ogun State government, organised labour agree on new pension reform plan

Dapo Abiodun. Photo: twitter/dabiodunMFR

Ogun State government and the organised labour led by Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ogun State Chapter, Emmanuel Bankole, have agreed to discuss details and work on the grey areas pointed out by the workers’ unions in the new Pension Reform Law recently passed by the state’s House of Assembly and awaiting assent by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The government team, comprising Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi; Head of Service, Alhaja Salimot Ottun; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Salisu Shuaib and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, had discussions around issues that resulted in the labour movement threatening to go on strike next week if the law is not revoked.

The government, however, said that since the law had not been assented to by the governor, there was a need to accommodate labour’s position by suspending the newly repealed Pension Reform Law 2020 passed last week by the Assembly.

“It also aims to address the challenges of accumulated unremitted pension contributions by the past administration and generally enhance the welfare of public servants, in and out of service,” a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, said.

The NLC leaders, while appreciating the good intentions of the government, however, expressed reservations about inadequate consultations with the supposed beneficiaries of the law, saying: “That was the basis for the misgivings, in the first instance, but everybody is now on the same page.

“As things stand, since the Bill is yet to be assented to, the government, labour unions and other stakeholders agreed to study the proposed reform and forward areas of concerns to the government within one week. Government will now harmonise disparate positions and return same to the House of Assembly for consideration and amendment.”

The labour team had earlier met with the leadership of the state Assembly on the same and canvassed the same position to shelve its planned strike to accommodate dialogue.