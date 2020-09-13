Ogun to promote cycling in public schools

Ogun State Commissioner for Transport, Engr. Gbenga Dairo(left); Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi with CEO CT Cycle care, Femi Thomas at the flag off of cycling promotion in Abeokuta…yesterday

Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, has called on parents and school administrators to promote cycling game as an efficient mode of transportation.

Talabi made the call yesterday during a three-day cycling event in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The SSG recalled that bicycling was an age-long sporting activity, widely accepted by both the young and elderly, describing it as a better form of transportation for short journeys.

He emphasised the need for everyone to reignite the old sporting culture and support the drive of the current administration towards promoting cycling and other sports in the state.

“I will like to appreciate FT Cycle Care for its decision to partner with the state government in the area of cycling development, as a better and cheapest mode of transportation for short distances. Our disposition as a government is committed to the healthy living of the citizenry.

“I want to align myself with the motto ‘Ride to Care’, which exposes the benefits inherent in riding a bicycle for pleasure,” he said.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Transport, Engr. Gbenga Dairo, while congratulating the sporting firm for the laudable gesture aimed at sport and health development, as well as the transportation sub-sector of the economy, said the project was expected to increase awareness amongst the people of the state.

