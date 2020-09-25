Ohanaeze condemns IPOB sit-at-home call

By Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has condemned the call by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, asking the people of South East zone to observe a sit-at home on October 1st, Nigeria’s Independence Day Anniversary.

The Igbo socio-political group also called on governors of southeast to disband Market Unions in the region that adhered to the sit-at-home directive of the Pro-Biafra group.

OYC, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, on Friday, distanced the Igbo youths from the IPOB directive and reiterated its stand on indivisible Nigeria.

They also warned security agencies against extra-judicial killing of innocent Igbo youths in whatever guise and further urged agitating youths not to take laws into their hands by challenging armed security agents.

It would be recalled that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday called on Nigerians from the Southeast to observe a sit-at-home on October 1, 2020.

IPOB said the sit-at-home order was aimed at expressing displeasure over the bad governance being experienced in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group called for total lockdown on October 1.

However, the Presidency through its spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Thursday, accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of embarking on a global campaign against Nigeria.

But, OYC, in its terse statement, “OYC urge the people of South East geopolitical zone to ignore IPOB directive and go about their normal businesses. The pro Biafra group’s directive does not reflect to the wishes of the Igbo nation, we distance the Igbo youths from the sit-at-home.

“The apex Igbo youth group call on South East Governors to disband any Market Unions especially in Ariaria, Ogbete, Ontisha and others that comply with the directive of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, because, it would amount to sabotage to the cause of the Igbo nation.

“Its laughable for Ipob to be observing independence Day of Nigeria in disguise and We Urge Ipob to change tactics and narratives and avoid such pitfalls that will derail their status quo as non violent group.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari as the President of Nigeria to Use 60th Anniversary of Nigeria’s independence Day for genuine reconciliation and promote peace by de-proscribe Ipob as a Terrorist Organisation and grant Presidential pardon to all Prisoners of Conscience,” said OYC.