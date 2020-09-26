Ojayy Wright talks new EPs 

Popular music act, Ojayy Wright, is making good on his promise to drop two EPs this year and his latest teasers provide glimpse of what fans should expect in the second EP.

While his critics keep writing him off due to no fault of his, the talented singer has kept his game tight and focused on the bigger picture, telling those who underrate him to see him take over the industry in style.

With COVID-19 pushing many dreams down the line, Ojayy sees this as a blessing in disguise as he was able to use the lockdown period to work more on his craft, and one could tell from his new music projects that the young man is not here for jokes.

While there were reservations about the singer’s first EP earlier this year, with some tagging it “decent,” opinions have been unanimous on Erika, Wright’s latest single.

The singer, who is happy that his songs are gradually getting wider acceptance with fans, revealed the inspiration behind his latest hit single.

“I basically wanted to talk about a strong black woman. Erika embodies the strong, independent, courageous, sexy black woman.”



With Erika, a single off the second EP, Ojayy Wright has disclosed that popular singer Teni entertainer, will feature on the EP, among others.

According to him, the video is also a done deal and collaboration between the two Afro-pop explorers is what would excite many fans.

“A colleague of mine who is a media guru, Wole Ogundare, heard one of the records and suggested Teni would fit perfectly on it. And she is actually my primary school friend and I already had the intention of collaborating with her. So, I figured this was a perfect opportunity to work together. We made a couple of calls to her team and we got it done. Even the video is ready too.”

