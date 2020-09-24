Ojudu, others ask court to stop APC probe panel 

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

THE Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and 11 other bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress (APC in Ekiti State have asked the Ekiti State High Court to restrain the state chapter disciplinary panel from going ahead with its probe.

The party had last Thursday set up the disciplinary committee in line with a directive from the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee, following the refusal of the aggrieved party members to comply with the directive to withdraw pending cases against the party from the court.

The plaintiffs, through their lawyer, A. A. Adeniyi, asked the court to restrain the defendants from probing, setting machinery in motion for their suspension or expulsion from the party, pending the determination of the substantive case.

In a suit filed on Tuesday, the plaintiffs said the decision of the Ekiti APC to set up a disciplinary committee to begin suspension or expulsion process was contemptuous of the existing case pending in court.

Those joined as defendants in the suit include the APC (1st), Patrick Ajigbolamu, chairman of the probe panel (2nd) and Mr. Akin Aribisala (3rd).