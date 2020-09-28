Oke-Ogun indigenes to govt: step up action on security 

From Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

Oke-Ogun indigenes under the aegis of the Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF) have urged the government and monarchs in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State to step up action against criminals troubling the area.

ODCF made the call in a statement at the weekend following terrorism scare and growing settlement of herdsmen.

Congratulating the Alamodu of Ago-Amodu, Oba Johnson Olaoye, on his coronation, ODCF urged him to work with other traditional rulers in the area to rid the communities of criminals.

Oba Olaoye received the staff of office from Governor Seyi Makinde.

The statement said: “The spate of insecurity and attack on innocent people of the area are on the increase in recent time as typified by the armed attack on a commercial bank in Okeho, kidnaps at Okaka, Otu and on Kisi/Igbeti axis. Thus, Oba Olaoye assumed office at a challenging time as far as security is concerned.”

ODCF hoped that Oyo State Government, Federal Government and security agencies, including Amotekun Corps, would tap from the experience and knowledge of the monarchs and local hunters in the area “to end what has been threatening the peaceful coexistence as well as socio-economic activities of our people in recent time.”

The body drew attention of the government and monarchs to a Ruga-like settlement building up around Baasi/Alaga axis in Atisbo Local Government.