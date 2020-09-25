Okorocha unveils new scholarship scheme at 58

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

Former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha will on Tuesday unveil a new scholarship scheme for 58 ‘brilliant’ Nigerians to mark his 58th birthday.

The Imo West Senator said the gesture, which is in partnership with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), unlike other of his charity initiatives for indigent Nigerians, will benefit best students across the country.

The former Governor spoke when Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, paid him a visit on his birthday.

He said: “At 58, I have decided to give first free education to 58 Nigerians of different fields of study in the University.

“We are doing this in partnership with JAMB, this is the one coming from me to give to intelligent children, not poor children this time.

“Once you can meet up JAMB cut off and you meet our criteria you will be given free education until you finish your University education in whatever field you want to”.

He added: “So this my 58th birthday is termed birthday of giving. On that day I want you to all participate, I want to go to all nooks and crannies in this country and give a surprise Rochas visits to the needy persons especially those who have lost hope of what to eat for the day; that is how I want to celebrate this my 58 birthday”.

Lawan, while felicitating with Okorocha, prayed God to protect and keep him to continue in service to the nation and humanity, adding that his presence has added value to the 9th Senate.