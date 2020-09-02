Okowa, Peter Obi, others in Edo campaign for Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE governor of Delta State and the Chairman, South-south Governors’ Forum, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, former Chief Whip of the Senate, Roland Owie were among the dignitaries that accompanied Governor Godwin Obaseki on his campaign in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday where they expressed optimism that Obaseki’s performance and his love for the people of Edo State will ensure the governor’s victory in the September 19, 2020 election.

Okowa said Obaseki has done so much for the people of Edo State in the last three years and nine months despite the poor financial status of the state, noting: “I am very convinced that following his performance, the financial status of the state will be better. In the next four years, Obaseki will be able to do more for the people.

“He is an intelligent man as we rely on his intellect in the Governors’ Forum. Obaseki understands the economy and what the state needs and he is going in that direction. He has created jobs, industries and made people feel important; he has encouraged the people to participate in the governance of the state thereby contributing to the development of the state.”

Okowa said he is confident that the governor will be re-elected, noting that “a lot of people will come out on that day to cast and defend their votes to ensure continuity of development in Edo State.”

On his part, Obi said: “Everybody is proud of Governor Godwin Obaseki because he is doing very well; he must come back to continue his good work for the people.

“He must come back to complete his work; he is doing Edo proud. I can tell you that beyond this state, everybody is proud of him.

“Everybody is proud of your governor, that is why we are here campaigning for him; we don’t want people that make fake promises and after four years, they will come back to tell you that all they said were political promises.

“What he (Obaseki) is saying is real and he will do it; he has started the construction of Abudu bridge and will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people,” he assured.

