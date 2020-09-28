Okowa to Nigerians: Support PDP back to power in 2023 for good governance

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

By Festus Ahon

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, urged Nigerians to support the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, back to power in 2023 to restore good governance, including infrastructural development in the country.

Okowa who stated this at a thanksgiving service, said the PDP would do everything possible with the support of Nigerians to win the 2023 presidential election.

He said the party was working hard to win more states in the country as a precursor to getting back control of the presidency which it lost in 2015.

The governor said with the abysmal performance of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government, Nigerians were already convinced on the imperative of voting back PDP to power in 2023.

Thanking leaders, youths and women for their support for the party since inception, Okowa said with such encouragement, PDP would take over the Federal Government in 2023.

He said: “We have come here to give thanks to God because whatever we achieve in life is not the work of any man. Man can try but whatever we do is by the will of God that we triumph and it is only normal that we return all the glory to God.

“We must learn to work with everybody in the state irrespective of their tribe because everyone matters in building a political party.

“Before the last general election, we assured our members in the state that we will organise free, fair and credible primaries for all aspirants.

“At the end of all the primaries, our party members realised that we meant business when we said we will organise credible primaries for aspirants because some aspirants close to me lost while some that are not close to me also won.”

He solicited support for the party to succeed and urged all political appointees to support their wards to hold meetings.

