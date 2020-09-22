Old students hail Oyetola’s education policy

Agency Reporter

Old students of St. Lawrence’s Grammar School, Ilesa have hailed Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for re-aligning the state’s education policy with the National Policy on Education classification of 6-3-3-4.

A statement by Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh and Mr. Lawrence Aluko, national president and general secretary of the association, said the reversal of the policy is an affirmation of the belief of residents that Oyetola’s administration is a listening government that considers the interest of the people in its developmental programmes.

The association pledged support for the Oyetola administration, offering to embark on interventions in their alma mater.

“As a show of solidarity and support to the government, the old students of our school that has now been returned to its previous full grammar school status have begun the following infrastructural projects to beautify and re-equip the school: A new school hall with a sitting capacity of 500 students is under construction and due for completion by December. The hall has been named in honour of our ex-principal: Famoyin Hall. Also, a modern and befitting main school gate that will improve the general aesthetics and ambience of our school, including a fence wall, is under construction. This gate will be completed by October ending,” the statement said.

The old students noted that the school’s science block comprising the biology, chemistry and physics laboratories will be fully renovated, while a functional and well stocked library with current book titles and magazines to aid and support learning will be delivered by November.

To improve the state of hygiene and sanitary conditions of the school, the association also pledged to build additional 10 units of toilets with water cisterns and overhead tanks, which will also be delivered in November.

“We have already commenced work on the renovation of old block of classrooms to make learning more conducive for students. We are also in constant dialogue with Ilesa North East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) for the release of the modern block of three classrooms with staff room built and donated by an old student of our school, which was loaned out to the LCDA at their inception.”