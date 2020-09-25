Olympics Planners Detail Cost Cutting for Tokyo Games

TOKYO—No welcome ceremonies for arriving Olympic athletes. Smaller contingents of visiting officials. Fewer celebratory banners and shuttle buses.

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics, planning games delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, presented on Friday around 50 modifications to next summer’s event to reduce costs and ward against the spread of the virus.

Most of the changes are modest. Athlete numbers won’t be reduced and no alterations were announced for the opening and closing ceremonies. Officials said they have yet to consider reducing the number of spectators.

The organizers said the changes would help rein in costs that are expected to rise by several hundred million dollars because of the postponement. No specific figures for savings were given and officials said they would look for more cuts.

“Sometimes they look small, but when you take them all together it will represent a large result,” said Christophe Dubi, International Olympic Committee executive director for the Olympic Games, after a meeting of the Tokyo 2020 coordination commission.