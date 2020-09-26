Omarosa claims she has secret tapes of Lara Trump ‘badmouthing Donald, Melania and Ivanka’

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former reality TV star who became a top White House aide to President Donald Trump, has revealed she has multiple secret ‘tapes’ of Lara Trump ‘bad mouthing’ the first family.

Omarosa, speaking to Michael Cohen on his podcast Mea Culpa, was asked about the secret recordings she made of the president’s daughter-in-law during her time in government.

In a clip of the podcast audio, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, Omarosa said: ‘Let’s be clear, I have Lara badmouthing Ivanka, I have Lara badmouthing Donald, I have Lara badmouthing Melania.

‘The reason why Lara doesn’t say much about me is because if she recalls all the conversations we had, particularly when we were on the Women for Trump bus, she was saying some things that I think the family would be quite interested in.’

Omarosa is referring to the Trump campaign’s national Women for Trump bus tour during the 2016 election campaign, which was aimed at gathering support among women for Trump’s run for the White House.

Omarosa Manigault Newman has told Michael Cohen that she has multiple secret ‘tapes’ of Lara Trump ‘bad mouthing’ the first family. Omarosa and Lara are pictured together in July 2017

Omarosa has previously released a secret tape of campaign official Lara, wife of Eric Trump, offering her a $15,000-a-month job after she was fired from the administration.

The tape which Omarosa claims was made on December 16, 2017, just days after she had left the White House, corroborates claims she made in her book about receiving an offer from the president’s re-election campaign, which she later called ‘hush money’.

Omarosa, who first met Trump when she appeared on NBC’s reality show The Apprentice, wrote in her book that she was offered the lucrative job in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, an offer she refused.

Speaking about the claim to Cohen, Omarosa explained: ‘When I left the White House I did a couple of interviews and I made it very clear that I had observed things that were very disturbing and I was very interested in sharing those things and very shortly after those interviews was when Lara called me to try to in fact buy my silence, whatever it was she thought I was going to share, it disturbed her enough to call me and to make that offer.

Lara (far left) is pictured with her mother-in-law Melania (center), sister-in-law Ivanka (second right), and father-in-law Donald in October, 2016

Omarosa, who has known Trump since 2004, is pictured with the President in February 2017

‘And she was explicit, we will pay you this money but you can’t be saying those things, those bad things.’

Omarosa said Lara was ‘all over the place’ and suggested someone had ‘coached’ her and given her ‘talkers’.

‘She said you can’t say those things, it sounds like you have something in your back pocket,’ said Omarosa.

Omarosa, who was fired as a White House staffer in January, 2018, said Lara didn’t know she had additional recordings of her allegedly bad-mouthing her extended family.

Cohen, who has made no secret that he believes the president is a ‘racist’, asked Omarosa, who is African American, if she thought Trump was using her to silence his critics who had branded him a racist.

‘Donald Trump uses everyone, I don’t think I’m unique in the equation, I think that he’s exploited you (Cohen), I think he’s exploited the evangelicals, I think he’s exploited black Christians and supporters. He uses everyone and everything is so transactional for him.

Omarosa is pictured with Michael Cohen and President Trump at an Ohio church during the 2016 Presidential campaign

‘So I’m not going to personalize this, I knew Donald Trump long before the campaign and so when I had that opportunity…to serve in that way then yes.

‘I had one of the most unique relationships in terms of an African-American woman, because as you stated, there were no other options for people to serve.

‘In some ways I guess, I blame myself for just not seeing the things that are so clear now back then, really was the biggest factor as to how I became part of that craziness.’

Omarosa has since expressed regret for aiding and abetting Trump, saying in an interview: ‘I was complicit with this White House in deceiving this nation.’

Cohen said on his weekly podcast, which will air Monday, that it’s ‘no secret’ that Donald Trump is a racist.

Michael Cohen and Omarosa join a list of other ex-White House staffers who have blasted the President and say they are regretful that they ever worked for him

‘It’s probably the one authentic core belief he possesses that’s not based on cynicism or convenience.

‘The man wasn’t pro-life until he needed the support of evangelicals, but he has always hated black people, I know this because he has told me his views on race countless times over the years I served him.’

Cohen, a former personal lawyer and self-described fixer for President Trump, started his podcast on the heels of his book ‘Disloyal: A Memoir’, which this week shot to number one in the New York Times bestseller list.

Staunch Trump critics Rosie O’Donnell and former White House Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci have already appeared on his show.

Michael Cohen’s Mea Culpa airs every Monday and is available for download here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mea-culpa-with-michael-cohen/id1530639447