Onafeko is Lagos Assembly Acting Clerk

Oziegbe Okoeki

The Lagos House of Assembly has appointed Barrister Olalekan Onafeko as its Acting Clerk.

Prior to his appointment, Onafeko was the Head of Human Resources and Administration in the Assembly.

The appointment was announced on Monday after Lagos Deputy Speaker, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, informed the House that the former Clerk retired about a month ago and nature abhors a vacuum.

“It is the responsibility of the Selection Committee of the House to appoint a new Clerk.

“We have met much-qualified staff and we considered so many qualities such as competence, desirability, and others and so we appointed Mr. Olalekan Onafeko,” he said.

The former Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Azeez Sanni retired from Service two weeks ago.

Since then, the Deputy Clerk, Taiwo Otun, has been acting as the Clerk during plenary.

