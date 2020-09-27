Ondo 2020: Akeredolu a disappointment, says Mimiko

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Former Ondo Governor and leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and his successor, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the weekend traded blames over performance indexes.

Mimiko, at a campaign rally at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government, said said Akeredolu was a disappointment to the people of the state.

Mimiko told the crowd that candidate of the ZLP, Hon Agboola Ajayi, would right all the wrongs of the APC led administration.

The former Ondo Governor described Akeredolu’s policy as anti-people especially the cancellation of free health and increase in tuition fees paid by tertiary institutions in the state.

Mimiko stated he worked with three governors before emerging as governor for eight years but Akeredolu failed in all critical sectors affecting well-being of the people.

He urged the people vote out Akeredolu stating that Akeredolu has vowed to go back to his base if not voted for.

The former Governor said his successor failed to build on the successes recorded in the health and education sectors during his tenure as Governor.

According to him: “The government of Akeredolu claim to performance is nothing but falsehood as all indices showed otherwise.

“There is no person that will say he has not performed. But how do we differentiate performance? Any government that has not democratised education is a bad government.

“This government that hiked school fee is a bad government. Akeredolu’s government is an enemy of the people. Anybody that votes Akeredolu is selling his children future.

“Any government that does not y health free is your enemy. Akeredolu’s government is an enemy of the people by cancelling mother and child and free health for children.

“Any time they come here to campaign for votes ask him, where is our shuttle buses? Where is our abiye?

“The government that cancelled trauma centre is your enemy. “This government has not performed, he is anti-people.

“Any government that fails to democratise acces to education, health and other essentials services to the people is not a good government.”

Ajayi, on his part, said he has listened to thr cries of the people and offered himself as alternative to this misrule of Akeredolu.

But Governor Akeredolu, who spoke through his spokesman of his campaign organisation, Olatunde Richard, said it was unfortunate that Mimiko who sacked over 10,000 workers in the state is calling the hs administration anti-people government.

Akeredolu said he has not not sacked anybody in the state workforce either at the local or state level.

He said lecturers that were sacked unjustly at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic,Owo and Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko were alive to bear witness to the anti people government of Mimiko.

According to him: “These workers were only reinstated by Governor Akeredolu.

“Because of Politics, Mimiko killed the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH). What’s more anti -people than the actions of Mimiko in abandoning the various projects left behind by the late Olusegun Agagu?

“The Akeredolu administration came and realized Mimiko only have two mother and child hospital in the whole of the state. Governor Akeredolu has now expanded from two to seven and they are now across the three senatorial district of the state. As we speak, work is ongoing at the Teaching hospital both in Ondo and Akure. Arakunrin Akeredolu has introduced the Contributory health scheme which has also brought about free health care service for children under the age of five and pregnant women.

“So, on health, Governor Akeredolu has surpassed Mimiko in achievements, just as the Akeredolu administration has recorded significant stride in education and people’s welfare.Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government.”