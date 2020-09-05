ONDO 2020: Akeredolu has done more than talk – Tinubu

…Govs, party chieftains defy to flag off Akeredolu campaign

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has campaigned for the reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu saying he has done more than talk.

Tinubu said this in Akure during the inauguration of the newly built Internal Revenue Service office complex constructed by the Akeredolu administration.

While commending Akeredolu for his giant strides in the state, Tinubu said that he has laid a solid foundation for the state.

Tinubu said “Akeredolu has done more than talk development and dedicated himself and his administration to bringing development to the state.

He noted that since “the Governor came on board in 2016, he has had his hands on the plough, recording one milestone after another.

”Among the laudable projects he has launched is the Ore Industrial Hub which was commissioned by President Buhari. That industrial hub will bring needed employment and economic development to the deserving people living in the Ore vicinity.

“Step by step, project by project, industrial hub by industrial hub is how we construct the foundation for durable progress and prosperity. Governor Akeredolu has done more than talk development; he has dedicated himself and his government to bringing development to this state.”

Govs defy rain to flag off Akeredolu’s campaign

State governors, deputy governors, ministers and other party leaders that attended the flag-off campaign of Governor Akeredolu in Akure defied the rain and waited for over three hours that the rally lasted.

The Governors who attended the event include Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Governor and Chairman, APC Governor’s Forum, Chairman Ondo APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu,

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AdulRasak, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Ogun State Prince Dapo Abiodun, Sani Bello of Niger State, and the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief David Onoja.

Also, the Minister for Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and other notable leaders attended the event.

The chairman of the National campaign council, Babajide Sanwoolu said the Governor has performed creditably well and deserves to be re-elected for a second term in office.

He said the APC will continue to take the welfare of the people very serious, adding that Governor Akeredolu has done the party proud with his Midas touch across the state.

The chairman of the National caretaker committee of the party, Buni said the people of the state must not allow anyone to truncate the developmental stride of the Akeredolu administration.

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi said Akeredolu projects are scattered across the three senatorial districts of the state with unique and deliberate qualities.

He said the people of the state are known for this sophisticated political culture, adding that they will always value excellence that Akeredolu represents.

Governor Akeredolu said he was prepared to do more than his administration has recorded in the last three and a half years in office.

The Governor warned the people not to allow those who will come to ruin the gains that have been entrenched in the last three and a half years across the state.

