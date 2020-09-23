Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s deputy accuses APC of attacking campaign office

The deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attacking his campaign secretariat.

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), made this allegation in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday by Kola Ademujimi, the director general of the Agbo/Gboye campaign organisation.

He said the political thugs loyal to the APC, who were five in number, according to security personnel attached to the secretariat, destroyed Mr Ajayi’s billboards and other valuables at the premises on Tuesday night at Ile-Oluji.

He also said the suspected thugs shot sporadically into the air to scare the security guards from challenging them.

“Akeredolu’s thugs are threatening the lives and properties of members of ZLP and those of other parties in various parts of the state.”

“They destroyed chairs, tables and inflicted injuries on our supporters at their ward meeting in Ile-Oluji yesterday. They also destroyed Agboola Ajayi’s ‘s billboards at our campaign office in Akure. They destroyed our flags and posters in Idanre during Aketi/APC ‘s campaign tour of Idanre yesterday.”

“They attacked leaders of another party during their local government meeting in Owo yesterday. I think they are out to cause mayhem even before the October governorship election in Ondo State.”

He called on security agencies to live up to their expectations before the opposition parties are forced to act in self defence.

The spokesperson of Mr Akeredolu’s campaign and commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, denied the allegations when speaking with PREMIUM TIMES.

“They are only crying foul play”, he said.

