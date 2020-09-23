Ondo 2020: Deputy Governor’s aide resigns

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

An aide to Ondo Deputy Governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Hon Agboola Ajayi, Mr. Yemi Akintomide, has resigned his appointment.

Akintomide said he left Ajayi’s media team to support Governor Akeredolu’s second term for the purpose of achieving Southern Agenda 2024.

In a letter he addressed to Ajayi, Akintomide said he warned Ajayi to stay clear of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and his ‘covid-19 infected’ ZLP as such move would be politically suicidal.

Akintomide stated that leaders of Ondo South have concluded that they were going to wait patiently by allowing the North to complete two terms of eight years through Akeredolu.

According to the letter: “My advice for you, Excellency, is that you stay clear of Mimiko and his covid-19 infected ZLP. Such move will be politically suicidal. Pls, stay put in PDP even if you’re not going to take deputy governorship slot. I believe with your steadfast and contribution to the success of the party in the governorship election, the Senate ticket will be a walk over for you.

“It was thereafter, you sought my opinion on the workability of a ‘Third Force’. Recall too, that, I bluntly advised you against it because of the time frame before the election, huge financial implications and more importantly, the involvement of former governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

“For you, dear leader, you must have been ill-advised to jump the gun while others are yet to leave the dressing room. However Sir, I salute your courage and resilience spirit so far, to dare the power that be and challenge your boss in the governorship race; I must confess to Your Excellency, this your bold and courageous move would be recorded to your name as a politician who changed and will continue to change many very important policies and engagements of the current administration to the betterment of the generality of our people.”