Ondo 2020: Election results will determine third force, says SDP

Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed claims by the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) that it is the third force in the October 10 governorship election.

It said the outcome of the election would prove the strength of political parties in Ondo State.

The governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Oyeleye Fasua, who stated this in an interview, said the SDP is the party to watch out for.

Fasua said he is among the two leading candidates in the governorship race.

He however warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strictly adhere to dictates of the Nigerian constitution and the Electoral Act in preparation for the election.

The SDP candidate also lampooned the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for kicking against the reopening of tertiary institutions.

He said the position of ASUU was unfair to parents and students.

Fasua urged the Federal Government to stop salaries of lecturers if they were not prepared to resume academic work.

“If the federal government stopped their salaries, will they say they will not resume? It is because they are getting salaries while at home that they are saying what they are saying.

“Markets are opened, churches are opened and airplanes are flying. Is it not to put preventative measures in place? I am calling on the Federal Government to withhold their salaries pending when schools resumed.”