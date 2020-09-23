Ondo 2020: INEC replaces burnt card readers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replaced the card readers burnt at its Akure office nearly two weeks ago.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, confirmed the development on Wednesday in Akure, during a visit to the state ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

This newspaper reported that an electricity surge burnt 5,141 smart card readers in an inferno which also affected the ICT Unit of the commission.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Mr Yakubu said the card readers were brought from Oyo State.

“We have already recovered some smart card readers. We, unfortunately, lost over 5000 smart card readers to the fire incident. We have, however, recovered by getting requisite number of smart card readers from neighbouring Oyo State.

“They have already been delivered to Ondo State and that have been charged and configured and ready for the election on October 10 governorship election in the state.”

He said the “electoral processes in Ondo will be as credible as that of Edo State which held last Saturday”.

