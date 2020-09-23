Ondo 2020: INEC replaces burnt card readers

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it had replaced the over 5000 card readers that got burnt at its Akure office last month.

Chairman of INEC, Prof Mammud Yakubu, stated this on Wednesday in Akure in a chat with newsmen during his three days working visit to the state.

The INEC boss said he was in Ondo State to have on the spot assessment of the level of preparedness for the commission for the October 10 governorship election.

Yakubu said the electoral body would conduct credible and acceptable poll as it did in Edo State last Saturday.

He said the commission the card readers have been configured ahead of the governorship election.

His words: “We have already recovered some smart card readers. We unfortunately lost over 5000 smart card readers to the fire incident. We have however recovered by getting requisite number of smart card readers from neighbouring Oyo state.

“They have already been delivered to Ondo state and that have been charged and configured and ready for the election on October 10 governorship election in the state.”

Yakubu said INEC would organise an interaction session with all stakeholders in the election including traditional rulers in the state to ensure the success of the election.