ONDO 2020: Jegede congratulates Obaseki, asks Ondo voters to choose good governance

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ondo state governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election.

Jegede in a statement in Akure said the result of the election was a manifestation of the people’s conviction that the PDP is a credible alternative, that can provide good governance for the people.

The statement was signed by the Head, Media Research of his Campaign Organisation, Samuel Fasua.

“I express personal joy at the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; particularly for the fact that it symbolised Nigerians’ disenchantment with the ensuing poor leadership under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their conviction that a PDP government is the credible alternative.”

He said the PDP is a political party that intitutionalises inclusive democracy, which gives equal opportunities to party members, as against the dominance of a cabal of political godfathers.

“Governor Obaseki is now vindicated, having taken a bold step in coming over to the PDP, a political party that cherishes the masses; that is grassroots-oriented, and that does not pander to godfatherism.

“We rejoice with him and the government and good people of Edo State, for this unequivocal rejection of the slave masters, through the sanctity of the vote,” he enthused.

The PDP candidate also said, like their Edo neighbours, voters in Ondo State were fully prepared to exercise their inalienable right to determining who governs the state, come October 10, this year.

“What has taken place in Edo thus beckons on our good people of Ondo State, to bear their destiny in their hands, by similarly rejecting these feudal lords posing as democratic leaders, and elect the PDP in the October 10 governorship election.

“Our people should, in unison, make their choice known through the coming election, that they choose good governance and reject bad leadership,” he admonished.

Jegede, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the relevant security agencies to discharge their duties creditably, for the good of our democracy.

