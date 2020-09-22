ONDO 2020: Ondo court remands seven suspected political thugs in prison

By Dayo Johnson

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital has remanded seven suspected political thugs arrested in lfon, Ose council area of the state during a political campaign for being in possession of unlawful firearms.

Recall that the suspects were apprehended by security agent on Ikaro road, Ifon headquarters of Ose LGA on September 19, 2020, in a branded campaign vehicle belonging to a political party in the state.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Grace Olowoporoku told the court that the suspects were caught with locally made single and double barrel guns totalling seven with live cartridges.

Olowoporoku said that they thereby committed an offence of felony contrary to and punishable under section 3 (1) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Vol. 14 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

She tendered an application praying the court to remand the suspects in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre, Olokuta Akure since it lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The presiding magistrate, Tope Aladejana, therefore, ordered that the seven suspects be remanded in prison to enable the police conclude its investigations on the crime.

The state Attorney-General and Justice Commissioner, Adekola Olawoye (SAN) said it is the duty of any responsible govt to protect her citizens under the provisions of law.

Olawoye queried the intention of the suspects parading the town with unlawful firearms and other dangerous weapons under the pretence of political rally.

He said that election should not be seen as do or die affairs.

Chief Magistrate Aladejanahas adjourned further hearing of the matter to October 22, 2020

