Ondo 2020: Osinbajo to Lead Flag-off of Akeredolu’s Re-election Campaign

As the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State draws closer, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will lead governors and other leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to flag off the re-election campaign of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The debut rally will come up on Saturday, September 5 in the Ondo State capital city, Akure, township stadium by 11 am.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Olatunde, and made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The party’s Director of Publicity, Steve Olatoro, also corroborated the statement in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

The party, however, urged supporters to comply with COVID-19 protocols at the campaign ground.

On the other hand, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the flag-off of the campaign of its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, from September 5 to September 12.

The party’s Secretary, National Campaign Council, Abdullahi MaiBasira in a statement, apologised to their supporters for “any inconveniences related to the change in date.”

The two major parties, on Tuesday, sparred over allegations of procurement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from potential voters.

The opposition party accused the ruling party of buying PVCs from commercial motorcycle riders and traders in the state. The allegations were made in a statement signed by the PDP’s spokesperson, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure.

He said the activities allegedly being carried out are illegal.

But the spokesperson of the APC, Alex Kalejaiye, denied the allegations when contacted. He claimed PDP “is only feeling insecure.”

“They are certain that they can’t win the election and that’s the reason for such allegations. They should stop all their allegations.”