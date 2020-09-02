ONDO 2020: Osinbajo to lead party leaders, governors to flag off Akeredolu’s re-election rally

Yemi Osinbajo and Rotimi Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson – Akure

VICE President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is expected to lead others chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, APC, to flag off the reelection rally of its candidate and incumbent governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Other national leaders of the party and state governors are also expected at the rally scheduled to take place at the Akure township stadium by 11 am.

A statement by the spokesperson, Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Richard Olatunde in Akure enjoined members of the party, supporters and lovers of the governor to join the campaign.

Olatunde appealed to them “to come with their respective nose masks as necessary compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures will be observed.”

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state which equally fixed the flag-off of the campaign of its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede for same Saturday, September 5th has shifted it till Saturday, September 12.

A statement by the party’s Secretary, National Campaign Council, Hon Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira said that “After a careful review of preparations and in consultation with our Gubernatorial Candidate and leadership of the Party in Ondo State, it has been resolved that the flag off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaigns for October 10, 2020, Ondo State Governorship election earlier scheduled for 5th September 2020 would now hold Saturday, September 12, 2020.

MaiBasira said that the party regretted “any inconveniences related to the change in date.”

He was however silent on the venue but simply indicated in the statement that it would hold in Akure, Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that the party was also planning to use the Akure township stadium if allowed by the state government and if not may settle for the MKO Democracy Park in Akure metropolis.

The secretary of the council reminded party supporters that “all PDP events are in total compliance with the NCDC guidelines on COVID-19.

