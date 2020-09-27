Ondo 2020: Rigging, not part of our plans, APC tells Wike

By Gbenga Aderanti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State will continue to appeal to the people to renew the mandate given its candidate four years ago, considering the efforts of the APC-led government to reposition the state, rather than resort to rigging as alleged by Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

The Ondo APC Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, reacting to statement credited to Wike, which alleged that the APC in Ondo State had perfected plans to rig the governorship election, said such a statement could only emanate from a man who never believed that elections could be won without crude intimidation, violence, and rigging.

According to Kalejaiye, decency in politics and thoughts of transparent election are alien to the likes of Wike. “APC in Ondo State has no reason to contemplate rigging in a state where it has won the confidence of the people on account of performance and integrity.

“For the benefits of Mr. Wike, we are banking on the popularity of our candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, that of his running mate, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, and the projects APC led government has initiated and executed in less than four years.”

He stated further that the APC has constructed bridges, roads, and schools; set up industrial hubs at Ore, activated bitumen production. “We have recorded unprecedented intervention in agriculture, and are currently pursuing, with an uncommon vigour, building a deep sea port in the Southern Senatorial district, to boost the economy of Ondo State.”

He said APC has presence in all the 18 local government areas, and therefore, not going into the election as a party with a Senatorial base.