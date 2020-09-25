Ondo 2020: Rigging, not part of our plans, APC tells Wike

Nyesom Wike

By Dapo Akinrefon

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Friday, optimism that it will win the October 10 governorship election in the state without resorting to rigging the poll.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, the party said it will continue to appeal to the people of Ondo State to renew the mandate given its candidate four years ago, considering the efforts of the APC-led government to reposition the State.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, in a Television programme in Port Harcourt on Thursday, alleged that APC in Ondo State has perfected plans to rig the governorship election.

Wike also said the recent gubernatorial election in Edo State “is the best I has ever seen”, although, he didn’t tell the world that the election was better than the one he claimed to have won in Rivers.

But reacting to the governor’s statement, the APC said it is of the view that such a statement could only emanate from a man who never believed that elections could be won without crude intimidation, violence, and rigging.

The statement reads: “Decency in politics, and thoughts of the transparent election are alien to the likes of Governor Oyesom Wike, due to their political background.

“APC in Ondo State has no reason to contemplate rigging in a state where it has won the confidence of the people on account of performance and integrity.

“For the benefits of Mr. Wike, we are banking on the popularity of our candidate, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, that of his running mate, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, and the projects APC led government has initiated and executed in less than four years.

“The APC has constructed bridges, roads, schools; set up an industrial hub at Ore, activated Bitumen production. We have recorded unprecedented intervention in Agriculture, and currently pursuing, with uncommon vigour, building a deep seaport in the Southern Senatorial District, to boost the economy of Ondo State.

“The APC has a presence in all the eighteen local government areas, and therefore, not going into the election as a party with Senatorial base.

“We appeal to Governor Wike and his team not to come to Ondo State with their do-or-die version of politics. We are going into an election, and not preparing for war.”

