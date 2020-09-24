Ondo 2020: We will improve on defects in Edo, says INEC

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mammud, on Thursday said the defects observed in last Saturday’s governorship polls in Edo State would be improved upon in the October 10 polls in Ondo State.

Prof. Mammud who assured that the commission would be neutral in the conduct of the Ondo poll said its performances would improve.

Speaking to newsman in Akure, the INEC boss said it was important to know about the observations of stakeholders both in the Edo election and the pre-election happenings in Ondo State.

Prof. Mammud stated that all non-sensitive materials for the Ondo election have been distributed.

Mammud disclosed that sensitive materials would arrive at the Akure branch of Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday from where they would be distributed to all parts of the state.

He said the Commission would meet security agencies and traditional rulers with a view to forestalling emanating political violence.

“We have fully recovered from the fire incident. We are purging and configuring the smart card readers ready for the election. They were moped up from Oyo State.

“We are moving the Z-Pad from Edo to Ondo State for the 3009 polling units.

“We are aware of the violence. We are meeting security agencies and traditional rulers to appeal to candidates and party leaders.

“Former President Abdulsalami Abubakar and other members of Peace Accord Commission would arrive Akure on October 6, 2020, to sign Peace Accord with all candidates,” he said.