ONDO 2020: ZLP campaign council member dumps Ajayi for APC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The camp of the Zenith Labour Party in Ondo state was depleted yesterday as a member of its campaign council, Dighitoi Feku dumped the party and joined the All Progress Congress in the state.

Feku from Ese- Odo council area of the state defected to APC barely 48 hours after the party she was announced as a member of the campaign council of Agboola Ajayi. The Arogbo-Ijaw born businesswoman also donated campaign materials to the party’s governorship candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the Government House, Alagbaka, in Akure.

She was accompanied to the Government House by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, and another APC chieftain, Pharm. Raphael Ajaga Ojubulu. Dighitoi was until her defection to the APC, Secretary of the Women Mobilization Committee (South) of the Agbo/Gboye Governorship Campaign Organisation.

She is expected to formally join the APC in Arogbo Ward 1, at the Ward meeting scheduled for this weekend.

Meanwhile, governor Akeredolu has said more Local Government Areas would be created to eradicate poverty in the state. Akeredolu who said this when he visited Ose council area of the state promised to ensure the empowerment of the local government system for more service delivery.

Akeredolu promised that aside reforming the state local government system towards service delivery, Imeri, Idogun, Afon, and Idoani will become a separate local government from the present Ose LGA if he gets re-elected.

“I have traveled to virtually all major countries in the world. I have been to Britain, Spain, the United States of America and Canada, Ireland, India, Germany, France, and other western and semi-western countries.

“I saw their local government system; they’re very organised and planned to fastrack development. By the grace of God, I will join other progressives to bring about positive change to the local government system in Nigeria.

The governor said ” We will continue to struggle and achieve nothing if we do not strengthen our local government system. The major development is in the grassroots. By the grace of God, I will create another local government from Ose comprising Idoani, Idogun, Afon, and Imeri, to be named Ireakari Local Council, if you all vote for me to return to the office on October 10.”

Vanguard