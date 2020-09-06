Ondo Decides: Tinubu solicits monarchs’ support for Akeredolu’s re-election

Tinubu

Chief Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has solicited the support of traditional rulers in Ondo State for the re-election of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the governorship election in the state is scheduled to hold on Oct. 10.

Tinubu made the appeal on Saturday at the Dome International Event Centre, Akure, during an interactive session with traditional rulers in the state.

The APC national leader, who dismissed insinuations that there was a rift between him and Akeredolu, said that the state needed the governor to continue his good job so that the people could enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“Don’t listen to them. Some people can go to any length to lie against other people. We are not fighting, Odua people need to be united.

“Our monarchs, your support is needed, though you have assured us that you have agreed to ensure Akeredolu comes back for second term,” he said.

According to the APC leader, people have seen good things such as roads, agricultural developments, schools, industrial parks, and other things that Akeredolu has done in the state since he came on board.

“We have commissioned the Revenue House today and he has assured us of bringing back the produce marketing board. He has also guaranteed employment for youths across the state.

“Kabiyesis, our schools that you have built and sent us to has brought us where we are today. If we don’t invest in education as Akeredolu has done, our children will lag behind.

“Youths need jobs, our youths who are left at home need to be catered for because we cannot leave them. We want a second term.

“Please, we are here to tell and show that there is no quarrel between children of Oodua. We will not go back to the situation of 1983,” the former governor of Lagos said.

Tinubu, therefore, charged the traditional rulers to speak with their chiefs and subjects to ensure that Akeredolu was re-elected.

Earlier, Oba Frederick Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugboland, gave assurance of the support of the traditional rulers for the second term bid of the governor.

According to Akinruntan, what makes the monarchs support Akeredolu’s reelection is the giant strides of his administration since inception.

“The flag-off of the deep seaport, Araromi-Lekki-Ibeju Road, Overhead bridge in Ore, and many roads across the state.

“He also upgraded traditional rulers from grade D to C,” the monarch said.

Also speaking, Akeredolu promised to do more, with the support of the traditional rulers, if he was re-elected for a second term.

The governor, who said the election was for Oodua people, explained that it was the turn for a Yoruba presidency by 2023, hence the importance of APC retaining the seat in Ondo State.

“This progressive party must continue to be in Ondo. What happened in the Oyo state must not happen here. Talk to your people because this election is for Oodua people,” he said.

Dignitaries at the event included Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer national chairman of APC.

