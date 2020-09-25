Ondo disburses N3b to 527 health centres

Our Reporter

ONDO State Government has disbursed over N3billion to 527 health facilities across the state.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) said the move was to strengthen the health sector for effective qualitative service delivery.

He spoke while distributing additional N246million as performance subsidy to the 18 local governments, at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Complex.

Akeredolu said his administration has embarked on developmental projects, which have put smiles on people’s faces.

Acting Commissioner for Health and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye said the fund would be used to further strengthen facilities across the state.