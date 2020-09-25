Ondo Election: APC Putting INEC, Security Agencies Under Pressure – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is pressuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to compromise the Ondo Governorship poll.

Having lost the Edo Governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike told Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday that the APC will do everything to win the Ondo poll.

“If INEC play the same role they played in Edo; and security agencies play the same role they played in Edo, I can assure you that PDP will win that election,” the former Education minister claimed.

“It is very obvious. Look, Nigerians are tired. Promises and promises from the party (APC). Nobody is seeing anything. The only fear I have as it concerns Ondo is that there is so much pressure on INEC.”

READ ALSO: ‘It Was Key’: Wike Attributes Edo Election Success To Visa Ban On Riggers

When asked the source of his information, the Rivers State leader insisted: “I don’t need to tell you,” stressing that it is an open secret that the APC is bent on winning the Ondo guber poll by all means.

“Everybody knows that. Even APC knows that they are putting so much pressure on INEC and security agencies,” he explained.

“And I see it in such a way that INEC may succumb to it. It is my prayer that they don’t; that they conduct it the same way they did in Edo.

“Having lost Edo, everything within APC will be done to make sure they don’t lose Ondo because their fear is that if they lose Ondo, Nigerians will say ‘Oh no, we can now see that this party (APC) is gone.’”

“There is so much pressure on INEC:” Wike believes that the PDP will win the Ondo Governorship election but claims the APC is putting INEC under pressure to win the poll having lost in Edo State. #CTVlivetweets#Sunrisedaily pic.twitter.com/s9aDZmWsCM — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 25, 2020

Int’l Community Role

The Governor had equally said the international community played a huge role in ensuring a smooth governorship election in Edo State.

“One thing that played out and which I noticed was the role of the international community,” Wike added.

“For example, the US, the UK came out and said that there would be a visa ban if anybody tries anything in terms of violence or rigging and they have gone further to ban some governors.”