Ondo guber: There is no alternative to APC – Tinubu

National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, during the inauguration of Governor. Akeredolu’s re-election campaign, in Akure…yesterday.

• Govs, APC Chieftains Defy Rain To Kick-start Akeredolu’s Campaign



• Oyetola Rallies Osun Indigenes’ Support

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has urged party members to embrace peace and unity to win forthcoming elections.

He said this while inaugurating the multi-million Naira Ondo Revenue House, yesterday, in Akure, as part of activities marking the flag-off ceremony of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s second term campaign.

The flag-off campaign for the October 10 governorship election, held at Akure Sports Stadium, was attended by governors, deputy governors, ministers, and other party leaders.

The governors and the mammoth crowd that attended the event defied the rain and waited for over three hours the rally lasted. The crowd was entertained by popular highlife maestro, Yinka Ayefele, and others.







Tinubu noted that Akeredolu had done more than talk development by dedicating himself and his administration to bringing growth to the state and laying a solid foundation for it.

He said: “As progressives, we must carefully tend to our bridge of unity. We must never allow it to break. We entered politics and governance to serve the people, and this purpose should always bind us in ceaseless fraternity and togetherness. All true progressives must work towards this fertile unity and sustain it…

The former Lagos State Governor noted that since Akeredolu assumed office in 2016, his hands have been on the plow, recording one milestone after another.

“Among the laudable projects he has launched is the Ore Industrial Hub, which was commissioned by President Buhari. That industrial hub will bring needed employment and economic development to the deserving people living in Ore vicinity,” he said.

The governors, who attended the event included Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee; Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Governor and Chairman, APC Governors Forum; the Chairman Ondo APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Others were Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AdulRasak, among others.

Sanwo-Olu said Akeredolu had performed creditably and deserved to be re-elected for a second term. He assured that APC would continue to take the people’s welfare very seriously.

Buni said the people must not allow anyone to truncate Akeredolu administration’s developmental stride.

Fayemi noted that Akeredolu’s projects are scattered across the state’s three senatorial districts with unique and deliberate qualities.

Governor Akeredolu said he was prepared to do more than his administration had recorded in the last three and a half years in office.

Similarly, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, urged people of Ondo State to re-elect Akeredolu, declaring, “you don’t change a winning team.”

Oyetola, who led a strong delegation comprising his Deputy, Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, and some cabinet members to the event, noted that Akeredolu’s re-election would further engender socio-economic growth and development in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, shortly before making his way to the venue, Oyetola, who had earlier met with representatives of Osun indigenes resident in Ondo to rally support for Akeredolu, said the latter has opened up the state for economic prosperity.





