Ondo indigenes abroad endorse Jegede

Dayo Johnson – Akure

ONDO State indigenes in the United States of America and Canada have endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Eyitayo Jegede as the next governor of Ondo State.

A statement issued in Washington DC, sent online to Vanguard and signed by Messrs Ayo Ilesanmi and Deji Oni, they called on Ondo State citizens to vote massively for Mr Jegede on October 10, 2020.

The group said that “after evaluating the two leading candidates of Mr Jegede and Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, we have come to the conclusion that Mr Jegede, is the best candidate for the governor of Ondo State.”

They described Jegede as “an uncommon selfless and visionary leader who loves the people of Ondo State and will at all times work for their best interest.”

According to them “Jegede is a humble and contented gentleman who will not engage in corruption and mismanagement of the funds and resources of the state.

“We are convinced that Mr Jegede has the roadmap and the programmes to rapidly develop Ondo State and to actively work and engage the talents of Ondo State indigenes at home and in the Diaspora”.

The group said that Mr Akeredolu has failed the citizens of Ondo State by running the State as his personal family business.“

While describing as cosmetics and propaganda the so-called achievements of Akeredolu, the group urged citizens of the state at home and in the Diaspora to support Jegede.

Akeredolu according to them “has failed to engage and tap into the abundant talents of Ondo State indigenes at home and in the Diaspora for infrastructural and economic developments of the State.

They said that Gov Akeredolu has not shown any seriousness to governance other than using the state funds on frivolities “while our people live in abject poverty.”

They also noted the lack of credible explanation for the N4.3 billion Ondo State money starched in a secret account by the past state government over 10 years ago is a grey area.

The group, therefore, called for free, fair, and peaceful elections in the State.

“We urge the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure a level plain field and a violence-free election.

“We understand that some bad politicians and their thugs are planning to intimidate voters and unleash violence.

“We have deployed our members to Ondo State equipped with resources to monitor the events before, during, and after the election.

They added that ” We shall not hesitate to expose and hold accountable any person or group of persons (and their family members) that engage in any election malpractice, intimidation, thuggery or violence.”

