Ondo is different from Edo, says APC

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has disagreed with opposition parties that it will lose the October 10 governorship election, as it lost last Saturday’s poll in Edo State.

It said the scenario in Edo was different from what obtained in Ondo State.

Spokesman for the party, Alex Kalejaiye, said the Ondo APC was united and that stakeholders were working towards ensuring electoral victory for the party’s standard-bearer, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

He said the so-called victory in Edo State was coloured by electoral fraud that would be challenged at the tribunal.

Kalejaiye said: “The APC in Edo State is full of hope that the denials at the election will be redressed in court.

“The Ondo State chapter is confident that the good work of the Governor Akeredolu administration will speak in volumes during the election in October.

“We are confident of victory. The opposition parties are not unaware of the degree of popularity of the ruling party.”

But the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) said the Edo election would have positive effect on Ondo State.

State Chairman Joseph Akinlaja said the positive effect would be manifested in the area of peaceful conduct of the election and allowing the votes to count.

He said incidence of ballot snatching, thumb printing and violence would be minimal.

Akinlaja said APC would experience the same defeat in Ondo State.