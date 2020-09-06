Ondo poll: Jegede assures Ondo people of better living conditions

Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ondo governorship race, has promised that his government would usher in a new dawn in the state if he is elected.

Jegede stated this in Ibadan on Saturday shortly after meeting with the National Campaign Council of the PDP headed by the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde.

The PDP candidate said that the people of Ondo would experience a new lease of life in all sectors of society.

“We are going to address the issues in the education sector, the high tuition fees imposed by the current government will be brought down when we come into government.

“The high cost of health care will also be brought down. We will provide opportunities for our youths to get employment and we will address the agriculture sector.

“There are also plans to explore our tourism potentials. We will develop the solid minerals sector. We have bitumen. We will set a deadline to exploit it and the people of Ondo State will be happier for it,” he stated.

Jegede, who further stated that his party was prepared for the election, declared that he had the massive support of the people of Ondo State and cautioned his colleagues against violence.

He said: “We will continue to work for free and fair election; we pray for it and will resist any attempt by any person to thwart the will of the people.”

Makinde, in a remark, expressed confidence that PDP would win the election “with the level of work being done”.

Shedding light on the meeting, Makinde said that it focused on the activities of the party’s National Campaign Council for the poll.

“These are the people in charge of the sub-committees for the council. We came here to strategise and also put our house in order,” he explained.

He added that the party had been working hard to reclaim the state, stressing that PDP was ready



to do all that was lawful to secure victory in the governorship election.

The National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Mr Austin Akobundu, in a remark, expressed confidence that the party would take over Ondo State.

“We are working very hard and we are determined to get in there. We believe there is a lot of work to be done and we are ready for that,” Akobundu said.

Vanguard