One Dead As Police In Ogun And Dare-Devil Robbers In Military Camouflage Engage In Gun Battle

Men of the Ogun State Police Command and armed robbers disguised as military men engaged in a gun battle in the early hours of Friday, leaving one of them dead.

The armed men, according to reports, blocked the Shagamu/ Benin expressway, between 2.15 am and 2.45 am, flagging motorists, with torchlights, pretending to security agents on duty, only to rob them of cash and valuables.

Upon receiving a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer attached to the Ijebu-Ife division, CSP Raphael Ugbenyo, was said to have mobilised his Anti Robbery team and a team of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS to the scene.

The Spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said:

“On sighting the policemen, the robbers engaged them in a gun battle which lasted for about 30 minutes. At the end of the encounter, one of the hoodlums was shot dead while others escaped into the nearby bush with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Recovered from the scene were two mock guns, a cell phone, assorted charms and a torchlight.

“Corpse of the suspect has been deposited in the mortuary, while effort is on to apprehend fleeing members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, who praised his men for their gallantry, has directed thorough combing of the entire area, with a view to arresting the fleeing members.

CP Ajogun also appealed to the public especially hospitals, to alert the police of anyone with a bullet injury in their area.

He further also stressed on his earlier warning to criminals to steer clear of Ogun State, as the command is ready to take the battle to their doorsteps.

