One Killed, Others Injured As Building Collapses In Delta

One killed as building collapses in Delta State

One person has died and others injured after a story building under construction in the Okwe area of Asaba, Delta State collapsed on Saturday.

According to eyewitness accounts the owner of the building and four others who were working when it suddenly caved in, were trapped under the rubble.

Some were, however, rescued and taken to a nearby hospital while one person lost his life.

The local vigilante in the area is currently keeping watch at the site to prevent robbers or anyone who may want to cart away valuables.