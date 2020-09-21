Oniru seeks governors, monarchs’ collaboration for development

Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal the new Oniru of Iruland

Urges Governors’ Forum’s intervention over abandoned liaison

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, has said that governors and traditional rulers should be able to work hand in hand to bring security and environmental health to people in the community hence, monarchs should be included in the governance process aside their traditional responsibilities.

He also said that Iruland was committed to national, environmental, and security development that would see to the overall growth and progress of not just Lagos State but Nigeria as a whole.

Oba Lawal, who spoke when the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, paid him a courtesy call, yesterday, said that various developmental projects were already in place for the benefit of Iruland.

According to him, the need to maintain a healthy environment would, in the long run, translate to a generally healthy community. He stressed the importance of being committed to environmental development.

In a statement, Lawal disclosed that over the past few weeks, Iruland had carried out various exercises on environmental awareness and development, such as tree planting and the cleanup of the beachfront in Iruland.

He stated that the security of the states’ liaison offices at the Oniru Beach Front was of optimum importance, saying that the offices were old and dilapidated and served as hideouts for miscreants and hoodlums.

“I would like you to use your office as the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum to look into this. Let us see how the palace can collaborate with those states because a lot of people come to this axis and their security should be our priority. We have a lot of financial institutions here, as well as investors. So, we need to redevelop those places.”

Fayemi, who spoke earlier, expressed delight at his visit, stating that he had no doubts in the abilities of the monarch to deliver his optimum best to the people of Iruland.

He said that issues concerning the liaison offices would be looked into by the Governors’ Forum and everything would be done to ensure the security of the beachfront.

“ I have been abreast of all the developmental projects and programmes that you have engaged in since you ascended the throne.

“I pray that your reign will continue to bring in more prosperity and peace to your people. Everything you lay your hands upon since you ascending the throne will prosper and yield positive results and may God take evil far away from you,” Fayemi stated.