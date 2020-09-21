Only opposition SDP Lawmaker dumps party for APC in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

THE only opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) member in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Abdulaziz Danladi, member representing Keffi East Constituency Monday dumped the party, for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the House, Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced his defection while reading the letter of the lawmaker during the House proceedings on Monday in Lafia,

Balarabe-Abdulalahi said the SDP Lawmaker defection was to foster unity, togetherness in the interest of the party and the state

The speaker, while congratulating Danladi, urged him to remain steadfast and focused and contribute his quota to the development of his constituency, the party, and the state at large.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate our brother, Abdulaziz, for joining our party, APC. You are indeed welcome home. We are ready to extend the hands of friendship to you at all times. I also expect other members from the other sides to join our party soon.

The speaker who wished the lawmaker well, equal opportunity in the party also presented him with a broom as the House leader, Mr Tanko Tunga, officially received him into the party.

The lawmaker, while addressing newsmen shortly after said that his decision to join the APC as a result of the developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov Abdullahi Sule, and the speaker’s inclusive leadership.

He added that the crisis in SDP currently was another reason for leaving the party.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the leaders and supporters of my former party, SDP, for the support and mandate given to me as a member of the state legislature. I was formerly a member of APC, but it was due to disagreement that I left the party to SDP.

“What informed my decision to rejoin the APC, is as a result of the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov Abdullahi Sule as well as the outstanding performance and inclusive leadership of our speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi.

“My constituents have already given me approval and blessing to join the APC, noting that his teeming supporters and he would be received officially in Keffi in no distant time, assured his people of sound and quality representation at the state legislature.

Vanguard