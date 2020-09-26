Onuesoke commends South-South govs on Obaseki’s victory

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended the role played by PDP South-South Governors Forum before and during the Edo state gubernatorial election that gave victory to the Peoples Democratic Party flag bearer, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking to newsmen at Asaba, Delta State, at a victory rally to celebrate Obaseki’s re-election, Onuesoke said nothing was more lovely than seeing the South-South Governors putting aside party differences and standing by their own brother, Godwin Obaseki when he needed help most.

According to him, the governors gave Obaseki all the necessary support to ensure that he did not only recover from the shock of being dumped by those who claimed to like him but to equally win re-election as the Governor of Edo state for another four-year term.

“The role the South-South governors played in the re-election of Obaseki needs serious commendation. They stood by him when he needed them most. During the election, the governors were on ground to ensure that the election was free and fair.

They gave him the backing his former party, APC never gave to him. The PDP Chieftain observed that the outcome of the Edo state governorship election has brought the six South-South states under PDP, which will not only strengthen the bond of unity in the zone but allow for seamless collaboration through the existing regional commission for the development of the region.

“It will help the region, it will help our collaboration, it will also help our “BRACED Commission” comprising Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta States to actually move forward”, he stated.

VANGUARD