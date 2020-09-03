Ooni seeks intensified collaboration on herbal medicine research, development

Ooni Ogunwusi Enitan Adeyeye of Ife

*Inaugurates Foundation, commits to promoting safe, effective traditional products for better well being

Determined to develop traditional medicine practices in the country and as part of activities to mark the African Traditional Medicine Day (ATMD) 2020, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has harped on the need for the organised private sector and relevant government agencies to collaborate in the area of herbal medicine research and development.

The Ooni said: “The global pandemic should be an opportunity for us as a country to show the world what we are capable of and what we can do in terms of traditional medicine.

“Nigeria has always been a pacesetter, though not focusing on our strength, hence need to collaborate effectively.”

Also, as part of the solutions, Ooni announced the launch of Pan African Foundation for Indigenous Medical Research and Development (PAFIMRD). He noted that stakeholders have been rallied round on indigenous herbal solutions for various ailments.

“The foundation will go beyond bounds and coordinate the activities of various herbal solutions and continue to exert more research and development with various medical institutions and work in tandem with our government.

“Nobody will take the responsibility for us. We do not have to depend on the western world to bring solutions. In this pandemic, a lot of our people seek redress in herbal solution but the challenge is for us to regulate and understand a particular prescription for people to use.

“It is time for us to look inward and proffer solutions other than waiting for the entire world particularly the entire world to give us a vaccine. I strongly believe that the solution is at our doorstep. Today we are celebrating African Traditional Medicine Day. Once our leaders can come together we can proffer a solution. It is important we believe in our local solutions, natural herbs, and shrubs Mother Nature gave us. We are very endowed it is time for stakeholders to come together and walk the talk,” he added.

Similarly, Head of Department, Community Health, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Osun State, Prof. Esimai Olapeju, said the foundation needed to be established because there is need to link African traditional medicine across the continent.

She noted that the orthodox medical practitioners do not really believe in traditional medicine due to toxicity of herbal preparation. Olapeju, however, said that the essence of the foundation was to create a formidable platform to be able to promote traditional medicine and also support research and development in African traditional medicine.