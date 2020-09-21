OOOUTH doctors suspend strike

By Adeola Ogunlade

The Association of Resident Doctors, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (ARD, OOUTH) has suspended its industrial action after reaching agreement with the State Government on its demands.

This was contained in a communique to Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun jointly signed by the President of the association, Dr. Popoola Abiodun and the General Secretary, Dr. Osundara Adewale after an online emergency meeting.

The doctors appreciated Abiodun for his kindness.

They said further most notable is the agreement Ogun State government reached with ARD, OOUTH and other doctors in Ogun State. It is common knowledge that our agitations and concerns are valid with substance”

READ ALSO: Ogun doctors suspend strike

They added the government created an atmosphere of trust by offering solution to these agitations and concerns.

The association said.”We cannot fail to mention the effort of the Secretary to the State government Mr Tokunbo Talabi, and that of the Chief of Staff to the government, Alhaji Shuaib Afolabi. We would not have accomplished this feat without your enormous input, forthrightness and candid gestures”.

They said: “Based on the foregoing, our members have decided to give full commitment to health services as required. Therefore, we have suspended industrial action to allow continuity of health services”.

“We as medical professionals are concerned about the health of our people in Ogun state.



Our members shall give their best to ensure good health delivery without any form of hesitation to service.”