Optometrists warn of ‘out of control’ waiting lists for eye procedures

Waiting lists for eye-care are “out of control” with some patients having to wait five years for cataract operations, it has been claimed.

The Association of Optometrists Ireland (AOI) has said Covid-19 has exacerbated already long waiting lists for eye care.

Eye-care waiting lists have increased by 26 per cent since the beginning of the year. At the end of 2019 there were 41,200 people on waiting lists. That figure has increased to 52,000 during the pandemic.

Almost 21,000 of these people were waiting more than a year and almost 14,000 more than 18 months for procedures up from 17,300 and 12,000 respectively at the end of 2019.

More than 9,100 people were awaiting inpatient eye procedures, up from 7,700 at the end of 2019.

In recent years, Independent TD, Michael Collins and Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae have organised buses to Belfast for cataract operations under the EU cross-border healthcare directive to get around waiting lists in the State for the procedure.

AOI president Patricia Dunphy said urgent reform is needed on how services are planned and delivered.

The association has called for the introduction of the so-called Sligo post-cataract scheme which has cut waiting lists in the north-west for the procedure to approximately a year.

The Sligo scheme involves Sligo University Hospital’s hospital ophthalmology department and optometrists in the region working together to reduce hospital appointments.

Cataract surgery accounts for a significant volume of waiting list cases, which is why reducing hospital attendances for the condition has a significant impact, the AOI said.

Ms Dunphy added: “AOI is calling for the protocols to be sanctioned as policy nationwide by the Minister for Health and his department. This is the most immediate and readily deliverable action which can be taken to address waiting lists.

“There is no reason or logic not to expand the scheme. In terms of cost, it is 50 per cent less expensive to provide appointments in the local community at an optometrist than in hospitals.

“In the context of Covid-19, managing patients at their local optometrist reduces travel and public contact.”

The AOI has also called on the Government to work towards a community-based national children’s eye-care programme led by optometrists.

It welcomed a recent move by the HSE to run a pilot scheme for eye examinations and glasses prescriptions for 8 to 12-year-old children in Westmeath and Offaly, but is concerned that this may lead to a “postal lottery” for children’s eyecare.

Ms. Dunphy added: “Local optometrists are engaging with the scheme and would support it being broadened and expanded, with the target of it developing into a national programme with protocols.”

“Optometrists can meet many of children’s public eye-care needs much more quickly than hospital eye departments.

“Directing appropriate children towards a community care pathway will help them to be seen quicker – and reduce hospital waiting lists and capacity problems.”

Ms Dunphy stressed that poor eye health has a knock-on effect on other conditions and can lead to people needing carers, care homes, mental health services and unemployment benefits before it is necessary.