Organisers unveil Amokachi, Dosu, Onyali ambassadors

It was a new dawn in the history of school sports on Monday as the Organisers of the re-branded Principal’s Cup on Monday in Lagos announced three ex-internationals, Daniel Amokachi, Joseph Dosu and Mary Onyali as the competition’s ambassadors.

The trio were products of the school sports with Amokachi winning the competition with Government College Kaduna in 1988.

Apart from the unveiling of the brand ambassadors for the Cup, the official logo and the winners’ giant trophy were also unveiled.

The landmark event was witnessed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Gabriel Aduda, the consultant for the tournament, HideaPlus Limited, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick among others.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the main objective of the revived Principal’s Cup will be to discover and develop talents at the grass roots level while also exposing them to more competition and standard facilities.

“This historic event, the unveiling of the 2020 Principal Cup is yet another stride towards the actualization of mandates, vision and mission of the Ministry of youth and sports development,” Aduda said.

In the past, football was the only sport tagged with the Principal Cup, but the ministry has added other sports like athletics, Table Tennis, Boxing and Badminton.

The CEO of Hidea Plus, Tony Pemu, who has been in charge of the same championships in Delta State said the body would be strict with the ages of the athletes competing in the Principals’ Cup as they are going to keep the data base of all participants.