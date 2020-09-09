Orji Kalu Begs Federal Government To Allow Nnamdi Kanu Return To Nigeria

The Senate Chief Whip and a former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has made an appeal to the Federal Government to allow the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), Maazi Nnamdi Kanu, to return to Nigeria.

According to Senator Kalu, negotiations of Kanu’s return would entail that he drops his the secessionist agenda of creating a new country, Biafra.

Recall that Nnamdi Kanu jumped his bail conditions and fled to the United Kingdom and since then, he has not stepped foot in Nigeria.

Senator Kalu made the appeal on Tuesday morning while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He also expressed dissatisfaction with journalists publishing unverified stories about him, adding that several media houses have continued to spread rumours and misquote his statements.

Citing an example of such incident, Kalu said his online interview where he mentioned that he would turn Nigeria to a 21st century if given an opportunity to lead the country, decried that some bloggers misquoted him to have said the 20th century.

“I am a friend of the press but it is time they leave me alone. You can’t just publish news about me without verifications.

“We have many good journalists in the country but several others just want to sell their papers and stories with sensational headlines.

“How can you rewrite 21st century to 20th century just to sell your news?” Kalu questioned while responding to questions on the recent altercation between members of the IPOB with security personnel in Enugu recently.

Kalu reiterated that he is an ardent believer of unified Nigeria.

According to him, “Nigerians are so entangled with each other that we can’t talk about separation. We are a United country and our focus should be on taking advantage of our population to build a stronger economy.

“We have reached a point where all Nigerians should be canvassing for a strong institution where rule and order are observed; where the hardware and software components of a democratic nation are comprehensively promoted.

“If the federal government permits me, I will go to the United Kingdom and negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria. I will convince him to drop the agitation for Biafra because our people don’t need it.

“We need a united Nigeria that will allow different cultures and tongues to live peacefully in any part of the country. A country where people can comfortably do their businesses without fear of the unknown”, he said

Kanu thanked President Buhari and the APC for their great leadership despite the challenges facing Nigeria.

He also thanked Buhari for the infrastructural development he has extended to the South East and urged all Nigerians to continue to support the Mr President’s agenda.

